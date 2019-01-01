Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of pear, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, honey, almond and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

Made from Garganega grapes dried for 30 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.


