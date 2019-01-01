Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Soave Motto Piane 2017, Fattori (Italy)

Soave Motto Piane 2017

Fattori (Italy)

Soave (Veneto)
Garganega
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Soave (Veneto)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and medlar followed by aromas of pear, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, hawthorn, broom, honey, almond and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

Made from Garganega grapes dried for 30 days, aged in steel tanks and cask.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Pasta and risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Mushrooms soups, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2007        October 2008       --    
2008        August 2009       
2009        August 2010       --    
2010        August 2011       --    
2011        August 2012       --    
2012        May 2014       --    
2013          June 2015       --    
2015        August 2017       --    
2016        October 2018       --    
2017        September 2019       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


