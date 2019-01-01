Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, bergamot, broom, pineapple, hazelnut, mint and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, bergamot, broom, pineapple, hazelnut, mint and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.

6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

