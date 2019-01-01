|
Offida Pecorino Colle Vecchio 2017
Offida (Marches)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, bergamot, broom, pineapple, hazelnut, mint and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.
6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|September 2019
