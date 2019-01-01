Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
Offida Pecorino Colle Vecchio 2017, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni (Italy)

Offida (Marches)
Pecorino
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, apple and medlar followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, peach, bergamot, broom, pineapple, hazelnut, mint and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.

6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        January 2012       --    
2010        January 2012       --    
2011        September 2012       
2012        October 2013       --    
2013        January 2015       --    
2014        January 2017       --    
2015        February 2018       --    
2016        December 2018       --    
2017        September 2019       --    

