Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant and plum.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

