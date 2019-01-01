|
Dalis Rosso 2018
(Trentino)
Teroldego, Petit Verdot, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant and plum.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|October 2019