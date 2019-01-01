Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Masetto Due 2017, Endrizzi (Italy)

Masetto Due 2017

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Teroldego, Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, carob, graphite, cinnamon and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and black currant.

9 months in steel tanks, 9 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

October 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        December 2014       --    
2013        September 2015       --    
2014        May 2017       --    
2015        September 2018       --    
2017        October 2019       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


