Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, carob, graphite, cinnamon and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and black currant.

9 months in steel tanks, 9 months in bottle.


