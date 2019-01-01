|
Valpolicella Superiore Maternigo 2016
Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (40%), Corvinone (40%), Rondinella (20%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
14 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|October 2019
