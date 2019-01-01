Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Masetto Nero 2016, Endrizzi (Italy)

Masetto Nero 2016

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Teroldego, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blackberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blueberry.

18 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted meat, Braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

October 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        Issue 13, November 2003       --    
2006        September 2009       --    
2008        June 2011       --    
2010        October 2013       --    
2011        December 2014       --    
2012        September 2015       --    
2014        May 2017       --    
2015        September 2018       --    
2016        October 2019       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


