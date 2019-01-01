Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, plum and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.

4 months in steel tanks.


