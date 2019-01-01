|
Sicilia Rosato Rosachiara 2018
(Sicily)
|
Frappato (50%), Nero d'Avola (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and peach followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, plum and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and peach.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Roasted white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2019