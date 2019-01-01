Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Dalis Rosé 2018, Endrizzi (Italy)

Dalis Rosé 2018

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Teroldego, Sauvignon Blanc
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Trentino)
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and tomato leaf followed by aromas of raspberry, nettle, elder flower and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Stewed crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

October 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017        September 2018       --    
2018        October 2019       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, what is the most important factor?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
When you buy a wine, you are mainly interested in:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.