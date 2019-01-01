|
Dalis Rosé 2018
(Trentino)
Teroldego, Sauvignon Blanc
| Rose Wine
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and tomato leaf followed by aromas of raspberry, nettle, elder flower and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Stewed crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|October 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| September 2018
|2018
|
| October 2019
| --