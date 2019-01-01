Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and tomato leaf followed by aromas of raspberry, nettle, elder flower and cyclamen.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


