Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Poggio di Bortolone 2016
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
18 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|October 2019