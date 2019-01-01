Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Trento Brut Riserva Piancastello 2014, Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento Brut Riserva Piancastello 2014

Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay, Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of banana, grapefruit, hawthorn, pear, praline, honey and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        October 2013       --    
2009        December 2014       --    
2010        September 2015       --    
2012        May 2017       --    
2013        September 2018       --    
2014        October 2019       --    

