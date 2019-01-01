Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of banana, grapefruit, hawthorn, pear, praline, honey and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.


