DiWineTaste - Volume 18
Trento Brut Rosé Riserva Piancastello 2013, Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento Brut Rosé Riserva Piancastello 2013

Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Pinot Nero, Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Trento (Trentino)
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, pink grapefruit, cyclamen, rose, peach, plum, tangerine, apple, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 48 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2019


