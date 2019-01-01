Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, pink grapefruit, cyclamen, rose, peach, plum, tangerine, apple, hazelnut, yeast and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 48 months.


