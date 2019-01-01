Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of ripe banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, hawthorn, candied fruits, pear, plum, grapefruit, praline, honey, croissant, flint and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of ripe banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, hawthorn, candied fruits, pear, plum, grapefruit, praline, honey, croissant, flint and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of ripe banana, grapefruit and praline. Persistent finish with flavors of ripe banana, grapefruit and praline.

Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique and cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 84 months. Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique and cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 84 months.

