|
Trento Dosaggio Zero Riserva Masetto Privé 2009
Trento (Trentino)
|
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of ripe banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, hawthorn, candied fruits, pear, plum, grapefruit, praline, honey, croissant, flint and hints of vanilla.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of ripe banana, grapefruit and praline.
Part of the base wine is fermented in barrique and cask. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 84 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups, Roasted white meat, Stewed meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|October 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| September 2018
| --
|2009
|
| October 2019
| --