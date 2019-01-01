Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, strawberry, carob, tobacco, black pepper and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

18 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


