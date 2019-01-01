Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, rose, cedar, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

24 months in barrique.


