|
Dalis Bianco 2018
(Trentino)
|
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Nosiola
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and nettle followed by aromas of banana, gooseberry, elder flower, acacia and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2019