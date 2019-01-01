Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Masetto Doré 2017, Endrizzi (Italy)

Masetto Doré 2017

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Trentino)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, plum and apple followed by aromas of acacia, grapefruit, pear, butter, praline, peach, citron, hawthorn, rosemary, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and praline.

Fermented and aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        May 2017       --    
2016        September 2018       --    
2017        October 2019       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


