Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, plum and apple followed by aromas of acacia, grapefruit, pear, butter, praline, peach, citron, hawthorn, rosemary, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and praline.

Fermented and aged in barrique.


