Masetto Doré 2017
(Trentino)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, plum and apple followed by aromas of acacia, grapefruit, pear, butter, praline, peach, citron, hawthorn, rosemary, vanilla and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and praline.
Fermented and aged in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
October 2019
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2015
|
May 2017
| --
2016
|
September 2018
| --
2017
|
October 2019
| --