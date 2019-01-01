|
Gran Masetto 2014
(Trentino)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, tobacco, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2019
