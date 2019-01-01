Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Gran Masetto 2014, Endrizzi (Italy)

Gran Masetto 2014

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Teroldego
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice, tobacco, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

October 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        September 2009       --    
2007        June 2011       
2009        October 2013       --    
2010        December 2014       --    
2011        September 2015       --    
2012        May 2017       --    
2013        September 2018       --    
2014        October 2019       --    

