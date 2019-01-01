Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, rose, chocolate, pink pepper, cigar box, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, leather, leather and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

24 months in barrique.


