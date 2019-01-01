|
Bellifolli Nero d'Avola 2018
(Sicily)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry and violet.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| October 2018
|2018
| November 2019
