Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of carnation, blueberry, violet and black currant.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


