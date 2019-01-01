|
Rosso di Montepulciano Fossolupaio 2017
Rosso di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (85%), Syrah (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of carnation, blueberry, violet and black currant.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| March 2009
|2008
| November 2010
|2009
| May 2011
|2011
| December 2012
|2012
| July 2014
|2013
| October 2015
|2014
| March 2016
|2015
| May 2017
|2016
| November 2018
|2017
| November 2019
| --