Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2016, Bindella (Italy)

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (85%), Colorino del Valdarno, Canaiolo Nero, Mammolo (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, rose, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

22 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        March 2009       --    
2007        November 2010       --    
2008        May 2011       --    
2009        December 2012       --    
2010        July 2014       --    
2011        October 2015       --    
2012        October 2015       --    
2013        January 2017       --    
2014        May 2017       --    
2015        November 2018       --    
2016        November 2019       --    

Other Bindella's wines 


