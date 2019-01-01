|
Bellifolli Syrah 2018
(Sicily)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum and hay.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
|
| October 2018
| --
|2018
|
| November 2019
| --