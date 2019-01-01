Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum and hay.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


