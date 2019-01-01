|
Rosso di Montalcino 2017
Rosso di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
30 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| September 2007
| --
|2008
|
| February 2011
| --
|2010
|
| February 2013
| --
|2011
|
| February 2014
| --
|2014
|
| July 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2019
| --
|2017
|
| November 2019
| --