Rosso di Montalcino 2017, Tenute Silvio Nardi (Italy)

Rosso di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

30 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        September 2007       --    
2008        February 2011       --    
2010        February 2013       --    
2011        February 2014       --    
2014        July 2016       --    
2016        June 2019       --    
2017        November 2019       --    

Other Tenute Silvio Nardi's wines 


