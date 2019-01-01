Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, rose, blackberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

2 years in cask, 1 year in bottle.


