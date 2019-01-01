|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva Vallocaia 2015
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Colorino del Valdarno (10%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, rose, blackberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
2 years in cask, 1 year in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| August 2014
| --
|2013
|
| May 2017
| --
|2015
|
| November 2019
| --