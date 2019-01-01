Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Bellifolli Grillo & Chardonnay 2018, Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Valle dell'Acate (Italy)

Grillo (80%), Chardonnay (20%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, banana and pear followed by aromas of acacia, citrus fruits, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2017        October 2018       --    
2018        November 2019       --    

Other Valle dell'Acate's wines 


