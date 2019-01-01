Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, banana and pear followed by aromas of acacia, citrus fruits, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.


