Bellifolli Grillo & Chardonnay 2018
(Sicily)
Grillo (80%), Chardonnay (20%)
White Wine
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, banana and pear followed by aromas of acacia, citrus fruits, plum and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| October 2018
|2018
| November 2019
