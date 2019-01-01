|
Brunello di Montalcino 2015
Brunello di Montalcino (Tuscany)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, anise, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 43, Summer 2006
| --
|2002
|
| September 2007
| --
|2005
|
| February 2011
|
|2007
|
| February 2013
| --
|2008
|
| February 2014
| --
|2009
|
| December 2014
| --
|2011
|
| August 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2019
| --
|2015
|
| November 2019
| --