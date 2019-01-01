|
Vin Santo di Montepulciano Dolce Sinfonia 2012
Vin Santo di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano (80%), Malvasia Bianca (20%)
| Sweet Wine
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, candied fruits, caramel, quince jam, date, tobacco, citrus fruit peel, walnut, nail polish and vanilla.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.
3 years in caratelli barrels, 1 year in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Confectionery, Dried fruit tarts, Hard and piquant cheese
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|2004
|
| May 2009
| --
|2006
|
| May 2011
| --
|2007
|
| December 2012
| --
|2008
|
| August 2014
| --
|2011
|
| October 2015
| --
|2012
|
| November 2019
| --