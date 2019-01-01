Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of apricot jam, candied fruits, caramel, quince jam, date, tobacco, citrus fruit peel, walnut, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

3 years in caratelli barrels, 1 year in bottle.


