Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and peach jam followed by aromas of lychee, lavender, passion fruit, date, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, candied fruits, quince, honey, thyme and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Aged in steel tanks.


