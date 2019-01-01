Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Moscato di Sardegna Passito Nuali 2016, Siddura (Italy)

Moscato di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Moscato Bianco
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

Moscato di Sardegna (Sardinia)
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and peach jam followed by aromas of lychee, lavender, passion fruit, date, citrus fruit peel, dried fig, candied fruits, quince, honey, thyme and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and lychee.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        June 2019       --    
2016        November 2019       --    

Other Siddura's wines 


