|
Gemella Rosato 2018
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (80%), Syrah (20%)
| Rose Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant salmon pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of peach, strawberry and rose.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2019