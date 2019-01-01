Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Il Rogito 2017, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Il Rogito 2017

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

(Basilicata)
Aglianico
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:

(Basilicata)
Deep cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, rose, plum, blueberry and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Roasted white meat, Legume soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

November 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        Issue 25, December 2004       --    
2003        Issue 35, November 2005       --    
2005        November 2007       
2006        March 2010       
2008        January 2011       --    
2009        December 2011       --    
2010        November 2012       --    
2011        April 2014       --    
2014        November 2016       --    
2015        November 2017       --    
2017        November 2019       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


