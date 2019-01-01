|
Il Rogito 2017
(Basilicata)
|
Deep cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, rose, plum, blueberry and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Fish soups, Roasted white meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 25, December 2004
| --
|2003
|
| Issue 35, November 2005
| --
|2005
|
| November 2007
|
|2006
|
| March 2010
|
|2008
|
| January 2011
| --
|2009
|
| December 2011
| --
|2010
|
| November 2012
| --
|2011
|
| April 2014
| --
|2014
|
| November 2016
| --
|2015
|
| November 2017
| --
|2017
|
| November 2019
| --