Deep cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of raspberry, cyclamen, rose, plum, blueberry and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

12 months in cask.


