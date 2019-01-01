Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum, peach, broom, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

4 months in steel tanks, 4 months in bottle.


