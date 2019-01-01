|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico 2017
(Sicily)
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blueberry, geranium, strawberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
12 months in cask, 9 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|2012
| September 2015
|2013
| September 2016
|2014
| February 2018
|2015
| April 2019
|2017
| November 2019
