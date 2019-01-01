|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano I Quadri 2016
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, rose, peony, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
20 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| March 2009
| --
|2006
|
| December 2009
|
|2007
|
| November 2010
| --
|2008
|
| May 2011
| --
|2009
|
| December 2012
| --
|2010
|
| July 2014
| --
|2011
|
| October 2015
| --
|2012
|
| October 2015
| --
|2013
|
| January 2017
| --
|2015
|
| November 2018
| --
|2016
|
| November 2019
| --