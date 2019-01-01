|
Aglianico del Vulture Il Sigillo 2013
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, black currant, cocoa, tobacco, carob, licorice, pink pepper, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
24 months in cask, 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| November 2007
| --
|2004
|
| November 2008
| --
|2005
|
| March 2010
| --
|2006
|
| January 2011
| --
|2007
|
| December 2011
|
|2008
|
| November 2012
| --
|2010
|
| November 2016
| --
|2011
|
| April 2017
| --
|2013
|
| November 2019
| --