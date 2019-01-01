Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2018, Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2018

Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petit Verdot (20%)
Red Wine Score:   Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium and black currant.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in cement tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Meat appetizers, Legume soups, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

December 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2011        May 2013       --    
2012        November 2013       --    
2013        June 2014       --    
2014        May 2015       --    
2015        May 2016       --    
2016        June 2017       --    
2017          January 2019       --    
2018          December 2019       --    

Wine List



