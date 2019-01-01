|
Morellino di Scansano 2017
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Merlot, Syrah (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, cyclamen and blackberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, ,good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| Issue 36, December 2005
| --
|2007
|
| September 2008
|2008
|
| February 2010
|2009
|
| February 2011
|2010
|
| February 2012
|2011
|
| May 2013
|2012
|
| November 2013
|2013
|
| April 2015
|2014
|
| May 2016
|2015
|
| June 2017
|2016
| January 2019
|2017
| December 2019
| --