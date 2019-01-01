Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, cyclamen and blackberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, ,good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

4 months in steel tanks.


