Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, strawberry, cyclamen, raspberry and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

Aged in cement task.


