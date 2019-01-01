|
Diano d'Alba Sorì Richin 2016
Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, strawberry, cyclamen, raspberry and almond.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in cement task.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cold cuts
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| September 2012
| --
|2012
|
| January 2015
| --
|2014
|
| March 2017
| --
|2015
|
| March 2018
| --
|2016
|
| December 2019
| --