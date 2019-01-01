|
Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2018
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Malvasia Bianca, Ansonica (40%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, plum and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Aperitifs, Eggs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2019