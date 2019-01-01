Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2018, Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2018

Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Malvasia Bianca, Ansonica (40%)
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Aperitifs, Eggs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

December 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What should restaurants improve in wine service?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.