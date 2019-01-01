Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Anima Umbra Grechetto 2018, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Anima Umbra Grechetto 2018

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Grechetto (85%), Trebbiano Spoletino (15%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, medlar and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, broom and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

December 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        January 2012       --    
2011        July 2012       --    
2012        May 2014       --    
2014        April 2015       --    
2015        February 2017       --    
2016        September 2017       --    
2017        July 2018       --    
2018        December 2019       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


