|
Anima Umbra Grechetto 2018
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto (85%), Trebbiano Spoletino (15%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, medlar and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, broom and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| January 2012
| --
|2011
|
| July 2012
| --
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2014
|
| April 2015
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --
|2016
|
| September 2017
| --
|2017
|
| July 2018
| --
|2018
|
| December 2019
| --