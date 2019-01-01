Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2018, Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico 2018

Sartarelli (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Eggs, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

December 2019


