Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

