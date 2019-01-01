|
Chardonnay 2018
(Umbria)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and plum followed by aromas of acacia, pear, peach, citrus fruits and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| February 2017
|
|2016
|
| September 2017
| --
|2017
|
| July 2018
| --
|2018
|
| December 2019
| --