Barbera d'Alba Superiore 2015
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refines, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| March 2018
| --
|2015
|
| December 2019
| --