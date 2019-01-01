Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2016, Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2016

Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, peony, chocolate, pink pepper, cinnamon, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2005        September 2008       --    
2006        February 2010       --    
2007        February 2011       --    
2008        February 2012       --    
2010        May 2013       --    
2011        June 2014       --    
2012        May 2016       --    
2013        June 2017       --    
2015        January 2019       --    
2016        December 2019       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Do you decant an aged wine before serving?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What should restaurants improve in wine service?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.