|
Morellino di Scansano Riserva 2016
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (90%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, peony, chocolate, pink pepper, cinnamon, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| September 2008
| --
|2006
|
| February 2010
| --
|2007
|
| February 2011
| --
|2008
|
| February 2012
| --
|2010
|
| May 2013
| --
|2011
|
| June 2014
| --
|2012
|
| May 2016
| --
|2013
|
| June 2017
| --
|2015
|
| January 2019
| --
|2016
|
| December 2019
| --