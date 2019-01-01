|
Maremma Toscana Rosato Rosamundi 2018
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of strawberry, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and vegetables, Broiled fish, Stewed fish and white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2019