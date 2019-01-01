Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of pear, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple and hawthorn. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of pear, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, apple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, apple and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

