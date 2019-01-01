|
Sauvignon 2018
(Umbria)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of pear, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple and hawthorn.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, apple and peach.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| September 2017
|2017
| July 2018
|2018
| December 2019
