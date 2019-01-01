|
Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2018
Colli Martani (Umbria)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, pear, hazelnut, citrus fruits, broom and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
|
| Issue 42, June 2006
| --
|2008
|
| January 2010
|
|2012
|
| May 2014
| --
|2013
|
| April 2015
| --
|2014
|
| April 2015
| --
|2015
|
| February 2017
| --
|2016
|
| February 2017
|
|2017
|
| August 2018
| --
|2018
|
| December 2019
| --