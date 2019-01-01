Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, pear, hazelnut, citrus fruits, broom and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

3 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


