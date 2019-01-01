|
Sartarelli Brut 2018
(Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of plum, pineapple, hawthorn and almond.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Produced with the long Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|2014
|
| January 2016
| --
|2016
|
| August 2017
| --
|2017
|
| September 2018
| --
|2018
|
| December 2019
| --