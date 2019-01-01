Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Sartarelli Brut 2018, Sartarelli (Italy)

Sartarelli Brut 2018

Sartarelli (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of plum, pineapple, hawthorn and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Produced with the long Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12%

Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014        January 2016       --    
2016        August 2017       --    
2017        September 2018       --    
2018        December 2019       --    

Other Sartarelli's wines 


