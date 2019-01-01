Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Nebbiolo d'Alba Piadvenza 2014, Casavecchia (Italy)

Nebbiolo d'Alba Piadvenza 2014

Casavecchia (Italy)

Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2019


Other Vintages
2006        September 2009       --    
2009        September 2012       --    
2010        January 2015       --    
2012        March 2017       --    
2013        March 2018       --    
2014        December 2019       --    

