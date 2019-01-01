|
Nebbiolo d'Alba Piadvenza 2014
Nebbiolo d'Alba (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2019
