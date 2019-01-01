|
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2015
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, pink pepper, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|December 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| September 2017
| --
|2014
|
| July 2018
| --
|2015
|
| December 2019
| --