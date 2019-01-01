Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2015, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, pink pepper, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

December 2019


