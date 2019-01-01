Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of citron, peach, hawthorn, broom and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, peach and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.


